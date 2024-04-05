21 life-changing projects completed in Binga

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

Bulawayo Bureau

THE Government has successfully completed 21 projects in Binga District in Matabeleland North Province as the Second Republic continues to walk the talk in terms of leaving no one and no place behind in its development agenda.

In the second edition of the special report on the implementation of Binga development initiatives approved by the Cabinet this week, it was reported that the Government has taken significant strides in implementing life-changing projects that are aimed at addressing infrastructure and socio-economic gaps in the district.

In his post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said there had been notable developments in the district following the pronouncement of the initiatives by President Mnangagwa in March 2022.

“The initiatives were intended to address the huge infrastructure and socio-economic development deficiencies that were evident in the district. This is in line with the National Development Strategy 1 and the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

“To that end, 21 Binga development initiatives were identified and implementation began in earnest thereafter,” said Dr Muswere.

He said an assessment exercise was undertaken during between 12 and 26 November last year covering Sizemba, Tyuunga, Nsungwale, Siabuwa, Mujere, Manjolo and Bulawayo Kraal in Binga North Constituency and Lusulu and Chuuzya in Binga South Constituency.

Sampled sectors included education, health, energy, publicity and broadcasting, agriculture, public housing, water and sanitation, information communication technology, governance, empowerment, transport and national registry services.

Dr Muswere said the major highlights of the projects include the rehabilitation of the Lubimbi-Mswazi road, the rehabilitation of the Binga Airstrip, the refurbishment of the Binga District Hospital mortuary, the rehabilitation of the Binga District Hospital mothers’ shelter and the establishment of the Twasumpuka Community Radio Station.

“Some of the major projects that have been undertaken in Binga District include the refurbishment of the Binga District Hospital mortuary; the rehabilitation of the Binga Hospital Mothers’ Shelter; establishment of the Twasumpuka Community Radio Station. Part of the projects also include the rehabilitation of Binga Craft Centre; installation of an electricity transformer at Manjolo; installation of internet connectivity at Binga High School to facilitate e-learning,” he said.

“We have also witnessed the establishment of the Binga Border Post; senior appointments in Government, the issuance of national identification documents; and delivery of fishing rigs. Outstanding projects are being accelerated to ensure that no one and no place is left behind.”

Dr Muswere said during the assessment exercise most beneficiaries testified to the positive impact on the socio-economic development of the district and livelihoods as a result of the implementation of the initiatives.

“Benefits to the people included, among others, employment creation; correct information dissemination in local languages on development programmes and projects implemented by the Second Republic, improved road trafficability and water supply for domestic, industrial and agricultural use as well as improved food and nutrition security and enhanced social services.”