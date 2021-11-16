Source: Craft sexual harassment policies, councils urged – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

WOMEN lawyers have demanded that local authorities should craft sexual harassment policies to curb the scourge at their workplaces.

This was said by Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association (ZWLA) director Abigail Matsvayi yesterday during a workshop for local authorities and farmers drawn from Mashonaland West province.

The meeting is part of ZWLA’s countrywide advocacy through the Spotlight Initiative to curb sexual harassment in the workplace.