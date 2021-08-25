Ervine will be the fifth man to lead Zimbabwe in white-ball cricket since the start of 2020

During this period, they have tried Chamu Chibhabha, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza and Test captain Sean Williams.

This will be the first time Ervine will captain Zimbabwe in white-ball cricket. He has previously led the side in a Test match, against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2020

Ervine, who has played 18 Tests, 96 ODIs and 26 T20Is for Zimbabwe, had missed out on all three formats against Bangladesh after coming into contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19.

Zimbabwe are scheduled to play a five-match T20I series against Ireland, starting on August 27, followed by a three-match ODI series. The tour was originally scheduled to begin on August 6 but was postponed because of complications around Covid-19 protocols.

The ODIs will be part of the World Cup Super League. With one win from six matches, Zimbabwe are currently at the bottom of the World Cup Super League points table, while Ireland are a bit better placed with three wins and a no result from 12 games.

After their matches against Ireland, Zimbabwe will travel to Scotland to play three T20Is.

Zimbabwe squad for Ireland and Scotland tours: Craig Ervine (capt), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams