An independent assessment has found Zimbabwe allrounder Roy Kaia ‘s bowling action to be illegal, and he has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect. He can, however, bowl in domestic cricket with the consent of Zimbabwe Cricket. He can also apply for a reassessment after modifying his bowling action, in accordance with ICC regulations.

“Kaia’s international suspension will also be recognised and enforced by all National Cricket Federations for domestic cricket events played in their own jurisdiction,” an ICC release said. “However, according to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of Zimbabwe Cricket, Kaia may be able to bowl in domestic cricket events played under their auspices.”

The ICC release said an expert panel had reviewed the footage of Kaia’s bowling action because “assessment at an ICC accredited centre was not possible due to various restrictions resulting from Covid-19”. It added: “The panel concluded that his deliveries exceeding the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations and his bowling action was illegal.”

Kaia, 29, first played for Zimbabwe in an ODI in Pakistan in 2015, when he was picked more for his batting abilities. That remains his only appearance in while-ball cricket for the country. He made his Test debut earlier this year, also against Pakistan, and has played two more Tests since then.

Since the Bangladesh Test in Harare last month, Kaia has played three competitive games – two one-dayers and one T20 – while representing Zimbabwe Emerging Players against Namibia Eagles. He went wicketless in all three games and managed scores of 6, 14 and 11.