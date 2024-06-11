Source: Criminal activities surge across Zim –Newsday Zimbabwe

ZimStat said there were 38 042 cases of theft recorded in the first quarter, indicating a rate of 250,6 per 100 000 people.

ZIMBABWE recorded 221 704 criminal cases between January and March this year, latest Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) figures have shown.

The national crime rate stood at 1 460,6 per 100 000 people, a slight uptick from 1 459,9 per 100 000 observed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

ZimStat publishes statistics on levels and trends of crime in Zimbabwe based on police-recorded crime data, collected on a monthly basis.

Recorded crime figures exclude crimes that have not been reported to the police.

In the 2024 first quarter crime statistics report, ZimStat said there were 266 cases of intentional homicide recorded in that period, reflecting a rate of 1,8 offences per 100 000 population.

“The police recorded 221 704 offences over the period from January to March 2024. The recorded offences rose by 108 cases from 221 596 offences recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“The national crime rate was 1 460,6 crimes per 100 000 people, a slight uptick from 1 459,9 per 100 000 observed in the fourth quarter of 2023. This implies that for every 100 000 people, 1 461 crimes were recorded.

“The crime rate for offences committed against public order and State security was 578,7 per 100 000 population, a decline from 587,9 per 100 000 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.”

According to ZimStat, the assault and threat category had the highest number of cases at 194,7 per 100 000.

ZimStat also revealed that vulnerability to crime was above the national average in Harare, Bulawayo and the Midlands provinces, with the crime rate in Harare nearly doubling the national crime rate, at 2 877,5 per 100 000 people against the national average of 1 460,6.

“Of the 221 704 cases recorded in the first quarter of 2024, crimes against public safety and State security were the most common with 87 834 cases recorded.

“The second most common type of crime recorded was acts against property only, with 53 975 cases. Acts leading to harm or intended to cause harm to the person were 41 143,” the statistics agency said.

ZimStat said the total number of persons charged by the police for all offences was 164 461, of which 88% were male.

“The rate for charged persons for all offences increased to 1 083,5 per 100 000 people from 1 068,7 in the previous quarter. The rate for charged males for all offences was 1 975,9 persons per 100 000 males, while it was 259 for females, using the same weight,” the report said.

It also revealed that there were 2 177 cases of unlawful acts involving controlled drugs or precursors, indicating a rate of 14,3 per 100 000 population.

“There were 3 455 cases of fraud and 83 cases of corruption recorded, indicating crime rates of 22,8 and 0,5 per 100 000 populations, respectively,” ZimStat said.

Prosecutor-General Justice Loyce-Matanda Moyo recently disclosed that for the past five years, Zimbabwe lost about US$9 billion to corruption, with the country only managing to recover a measly US$100 million of the looted funds.