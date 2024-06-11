Source: JSC moves to digitalise magistrates courts –Newsday Zimbabwe

The campaign and marketing of the programme was held in conjunction with the commission’s anniversary, dubbed Phase 4 is Coming: Magistrates Court Going Digital.

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) yesterday launched a campaign to digitalise all magistrates courts across the country to enable easy access of judicial information to all its stakeholders and the public.

The campaign was launched in all the country’s 10 provinces as the JSC celebrated its 14th anniversary yesterday.

The JSC has undertaken a comprehensive digital transformation of the judicial system over the years, rolling out phases 1 to 3 of Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) that focuses on the superior courts.

Chief magistrate Faith Mushure told journalists at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday that the JSC was working on rolling out the fourth phase of the programme.

Mushure, however, revealed that the official digitalisation of the magistrates courts will begin in January next year.

“The digitalisation of the magistrates court will be done province by province, starting January 1, 2025. This is a critical step towards ensuring efficient, transparent and accessible justice for all Zimbabweans,” she said.

Mushure said the JSC’s main aim, since its formation in 2010, is to ensure the public in all geographical locations across Zimbabwe gets easy access to courts and judicial services.

“Access to courts is a human right and we are committed to ensuring that we continue bringing judicial services to all communities and provinces, especially in the marginalised areas.

“Initially, the High Court was only found in Harare and Bulawayo, but we are now sitting in Chinhoyi, Mutare and Hwange.

“The magistrates court is now available in Epworth, Tsholotsho and Lupane,” Mushure said.

Members of the JSC who were taking part in the commemorations took time to interact with the public, responding to questions regarding court processes.

The judicial services were under the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs ministry before the establishment of the commission on June 10 in 2010.