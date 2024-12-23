Cross-section of society marks Unity Day 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

People shop for the Christmas holiday in a boutique in Harare at the weekend. – Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

A diverse cross-section of society yesterday celebrated Unity Day, a significant day on the national calendar that brings together various cultures to embrace a shared identity.

On December 22 each year, Zimbabweans commemorate Unity Day, a symbolic reminder that when united, the nation can reach greater heights.

People celebrated the day in many ways, some congregating at merry-making joints, while others held sport tournaments and others used the day to finalise Christmas and New Year shopping and others travelling to different destinations for the holidays.

Zanu PF secretary-general Dr Obert Mpofu said unity is important for the attainment of development.

He noted that many nations remain in dire situations due to a lack of unity among their peoples.

“Our nation has been able to achieve a lot because of our firm belief in unity. Unity has always been desired, even before independence,” he said, honouring the decision made on December 22, 1987 by the country’s founding fathers, to form a united movement.

Dr Mpofu said the Unity Accord was a pivotal moment in the nation’s history, shaping a new Zimbabwe centred on unity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the historic signing of the Unity Accord laid a strong foundation for the prevailing peace and development the country enjoys.

“As we celebrate this Day, let us cherish the unity and tranquillity that define our great motherland. Anchored on these crucial building blocks, Zimbabwe is on course to attain Vision 2030,” reads the statement.

Former Harare South National Assembly member Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe said Unity Day is more than just a public holiday, as it embodies the core values of peace, unity and national cohesion.

“The nation came together convinced that national unity, political stability, peace, law and order, social and economic development could be achieved,” he said.

Mr Timothy Mncube, leader of the opposition Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC), recognised the significance of Unity Day in the nation’s journey toward prosperity and peace, emphasising the importance of unity in achieving a brighter future.

Another opposition leader, Ms Linda Masarira, of the Labour Economists and Afrikan Democrats (LEAD) said Unity Day reflects on the sacrifices made by the country’s forebears.

She called for solidarity, mutual respect and collaboration in shaping an inclusive Zimbabwe.

“The Unity Accord of 1987 marked a pivotal moment in our history. It is our responsibility to honour this legacy by promoting cohesion and ensuring that every Zimbabwean feels represented,” she said.

Mrs Charity Rukweza of Harare said as the nation seeks to attain Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle income society, it is essential to draw lessons from the past and work together to safeguard the peace and unity that have been hard-won over decades of struggle.