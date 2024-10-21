Source: CSOs receive US$500 000 grants -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE UNITED STATES has awarded grants to seven Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) worth US$475 000 through the Ambassador’s Special Self-Help Fund (SSH).

The CSOs that received the grants include Zimbabwe Peace Project, Education Matters Trust Zimbabwe, Teen Rescue Mission, Africa Book Development Organisation, Jedidiah Trust Zimbabwe, Vision Sculptures Trust and Fambidzanai (Fam-bee-dzah-Nah-ee) Trust.

Speaking during the grants signing ceremony on Friday last week, US ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont said her country had spent more than US$2 million on community-driven projects in the country.

“We are pleased to announce that our embassy has awarded your collective organisations $475 000 in 2024,” she said.

“Each of your organisations plays a critical role in promoting a prosperous Zimbabwe. Your work with refugees, orphans, the economically disadvantaged, youth and HIV/AIDS-affected households provide a model for others to follow.

“Each grant we sign today is matched by your communities’ investments of time, planning, materials and labour. While the US government may provide initial funding for these projects, the ownership and long-term success of each project rests with you and your communities.”

Team Rescue Mission Trust spokesperson Major Chirombe said the grant would help them fight against drugs, substance abuse and early child marriages.

“What we have done is we have realised that most of these social vices, rather antisocial vices emanating from the fact that teenagers and youth are idle and they do not have anything to do. So they end up engaging themselves in this antisocial crisis,

“So we come in as an organisation where we’re going to be giving them things that they are going to do. This grant, the Ambassador Special Self-Help Fund that has been awarded to us, is going to be focusing on the project of welding and mechanics.”

Africa Book Development Organisation field officer Andrew Muzanenhamo said the grant would go a long way in assisting the rural women in Chakari area located at the Sanyati District.

“This grant will help women in accessing clean water. There are challenges of diarrhoea and other sorts of diseases in the area. So this grant will help in getting clean water.

“Also we find that this grant will help in bringing the women together. They will be working as a group, so this will also assist them in bringing the community together. Also they will assist in sharing their problems,” he said.

Since Zimbabwe attained independence, in 1980 the US has provided US$5 billion in humanitarian, health and development assistance, including more than US$1 billion in the last three years alone, according to Tremont.