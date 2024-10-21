Source: Khama warns Botswana of Zanu PF rigging -Newsday Zimbabwe

Khama, who is campaigning for Butale, told supporters at a rally over the alleged plot to rig the elections set for October 30 this year on behalf of President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

FORMER Botswana president Ian Khama has warned the opposition in the neighbouring country of Zanu PF’s rigging machinations in the southern African region.

The development follows Matabeleland secessionist group, Mthwakazi Republic Party, recent warning to Botswana Republic Party president Biggie Butale, Khama and ex-South African President Jacob Zuma of the ruling Zanu PF party’s work in the region.

Khama, who is campaigning for Butale, told supporters at a rally over the alleged plot to rig the elections set for October 30 this year on behalf of President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

According to media reports in Botswana, Khama last week told the BRP supporters that Zanu PF had become a regional cancer, undermining democracy by meddling in other country’s electoral processes.

He accused Zanu PF of allegedly sending its agents to rig the forthcoming elections in Botswana.

Campaigning for the BPF parliamentary candidate Modiri Jojo Lucas in Francistown, Khama said the Botswana ruling party was preparing to rig the general elections using Zimbabweans to vote in Botswana for the sitting president Masisi.

“The ruling party is preparing to rig the general elections by using Zimbabweans to vote here in Botswana. If Zimbabweans managed to cast their votes in Mozambique’s general elections, they could do that to help the ruling party in Botswana,” Khama told the supporters.

He said Zanu PF was involved in the rigging of the recent elections in Mozambique and pointed out the party’s nocturnal involvement in South Africa’s elections held in May this year confirmed its dirty tactics spreading across.

Early this year, MRP leader Moyo told Butale and Khama that he was worried that the Zimbabwe government had become too friendly to the current Botswana government and ruling party.

“This has already raised lots of questions and notable observations by opposition groups in Botswana and seen as a ploy to import rigging techniques into Botswana.

“The union of IEC of Botswana and Zimbabwe Elections Committee [Zec] of Zimbabwe is a recipe for disaster for the people of Botswana as they head for their crucial elections this year.”

Moyo said the Zanu PF government, allegedly using its Zec machinery, has become masters of rigging techniques in southern Africa and the world at large.

He also wrote to Zuma, noting the manipulative and underhanded tactics by the Zanu PF government in neighbouring countries.

Moyo noted that the fraudulent practices have fueled political unrest and disenchantment among Zimbabweans.

Moyo also wrote to the Botswana Congress Party leader Dumelang Seleshando on May 18 raising the same allegations.

However, Zanu PF director of information Farai Marapira declined to comment on Khama and MRP’s claims.

Zanu PF has in the past denied accusations of rigging elections saying it won fairly as its policies resonate with the electorate. Zec has also dismissed allegations that it rigs elections for Zanu PF.