Cyclists in 320km Tour de Great Dyke race

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Walter Nyamukondiwa in SELOUS

At least 200 cyclists this morning left Selous for Zvishavane in the 7th Edition of the Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke 320km race for charity.

The event saw an 84-year-old Wilson Dube who has been cycling for the past 58 years receiving a 2KV solar system from Exide Batteries.

Mr Dube thanked Exide for the gesture.

Guest of honour at the send-off ceremony for the cyclists, Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo said the race is key in fostering healthy lifestyles.

“Sekuru Dube is an inspiration and an epitome of resilience and longevity, which should be adopted by future generations,” said Minister Chombo.

Tour de Great Dyke chairman Mr Munyaradzi Hwengwere said the race will support the Gifted Children Foundation (GCF).