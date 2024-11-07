Mpofu, Chimombe denied bail again 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

Harare businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu who were seeking bail under changed circumstances in a case in which they allegedly used false documents to win a US$9,2 million Harare street lights tender have been denied bail.

Presiding magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa ruled that there were no changed circumstances to warrant the bail.

She remanded the two to November 28 pending the completion of investigations.