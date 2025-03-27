Source: Dairy sector sees 3% growth -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE country’s dairy industry recorded a 3% increase in milk production for January, according to statistics from the Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers.

The association said national milk output reached 9,7 million litres, up from 9,5 million litres in the same period last year.

Stakeholders in the sector have set a target of surpassing 120 million litres in 2025, an increase from last year’s 114 million litres against a national requirement of 130 million litres annually.

Zimbabwe Dairy Industry Trust chairperson Themba Mutsvairo highlighted the sector’s steady progress and the need to build on current gains.

“The target for this year is over 120 million litres and this is definitely achievable given the consistent growth in production,” Mutsvairo said.

“Going forward, the focus is on capacitating farmers to ensure continued expansion, which will further position Zimbabwe towards self-sufficiency in dairy production.”

One of the key indicators of the sector’s growth has been the decline in dairy-related imports.

Increased availability of locally- manufactured dairy products on supermarket shelves has lessened the country’s reliance on imports, improving Zimbabwe’s balance of payments.

Buy Zimbabwe general manager Alois Burutsa highlighted the sector’s resilience and the importance of sustaining such progress.

“Since 2018, there has been a significant increase in the availability of locally-produced dairy commodities,” he said.

“This trend has led to a decline in dairy imports, proving that Zimbabwe is on the right path towards self-sufficiency.

“The challenge now is for authorities to put in place tangible systems to consolidate these gains.”

Burutsa said with the right support, Zimbabwe could eliminate the need for imports, securing a stable and thriving local market for dairy products.