Source: Govt spy charged with human trafficking -Newsday Zimbabwe

A MEMBER of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) stationed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and his co-accused persons were denied bail when they appeared in court yesterday facing a human trafficking charge.

Moses Mutambai, who is being represented by Brighton Sadowera, was jointly charged with Gloria Chikukwa, Ashley Zhaimu, Vincent Shoshore, Gondoza Sunday, Terrence Mangwende and Innocent Hamandishe when they appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The complainant is the Department of Immigration Control represented by Leslie Chakawuya, the regional immigration officer at the airport.

The State heard that on March 15 this year, five Ethiopians arrived at the airport aboard Ethiopian Airline flight number ET 873 from Addis Ababa en route to Eswatini.

It is alleged that the accused persons prearranged the receipt of the Ethiopians.

The court heard that Chikukwa and Zhaimu escorted the Ethiopians through the VIP route to the Vakacha Lounge, which is reserved for VIP personnel, to wait for Air Eswatini Airline flight scheduled for the following day.

The other accused persons, who are airport officials, did not inform their superiors or workmates about the presence of the Ethiopians.

The accused persons ensured the immigrants evaded the usual transit route and directed them to board Eswatini Airline flight number RN401 to Manzini, Eswatini.

The offence came to light when immigration officials, who were not involved in the deal, received information that some passengers boarded an Eswatini Airline flight without transit visas.

Investigations revealed that the passenger manifest was doctored by the suspects.

A physical search was conducted and it was discovered that 23 Ethiopians had no transit visas.

The Ethiopian emigrants were arrested and taken to court, where they were sentenced to US$100 fine or three months imprisonment each.