Source: Dams burst destroy crops, sweep away livestock | The Herald

Conrad Mupesa

Mash West Bureau

Three small farm dams in the Chegutu burst on Wednesday following incessant rains that affected the area.

The dams at Farnam, Masterpice and Maradhadi provide drinking water to more than 200 households in Chegutu district’s wards 24 and 25 and A1 and A2 farmers from Blackhill, Laforty and Farnam, among other farms and villages. Chegutu Rural District Council acting chief executive officer, Mr Admire Machingura, confirmed the dams burst and there were reports of loss of livestock, with one Farnam villager, Mr Reason Chigogo, saying at least five goats from his village were swept away.

“Most farmers who have their fields close to the dams lost their crops when the dams burst their walls and for now, it is still early to give the number of hectares affected and that of animals killed, although five goats from Farnam were swept away and died.”

Mr Chigogo said if the dams were not repaired quickly, irrigation and winter farming activities would be affected.

Mr Machingura said while efforts were being put in place to address the challenge, the Chegutu West Legislator, Cde Dexter Nduna had also acquired a transformer to help draw water from Mupfure River to Clifford Dam which also burst recently.

The dam is used to support some suburbs under the council.