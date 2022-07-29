Source: Dangamvura residents finally occupy contested stands – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

RESIDENTS of Dangamvura-link road who have occupied their stands following boardroom squabbles in the Destiny of Africa Network (Danet) held their first meeting early this week where they agreed to change the name of their residence..

They changed the name from Dangamvura-Link Road to Link View Park.

The area is situated at the scenic Dangamvura- mountain Link road.

Addressing the meeting, Pastor David Bati from Danet urged residents to religiously pay their subscriptions.

“This is the time to start to build your structures. If you have money, there is no room to wait, this is your project but l am urging you to continue paying your subscriptions religiously,” Bati said.

Link-view Park residents chairman Trevor Dzvifu said they are happy after finally occupying the stands.

“We have finally occupied the stands and we are happy as some of us had lost hope,” Dzvifu said.

The housing project had failed to take off owing to boardroom battles between self-proclaimed cleric Obadih Musindo’s Danet and his Manicaland chairperson Wilson Masokowere and treasurer Temba Sauramba.

The boardroom battles spilled into the courts after Musindo applied for spoliation and ancillary relief order against Masokowere and Sauramba.

But the court ruled that Musindo had failed to exhaust available remedies.

Danet has several housing projects in Manicaland, and has been assisting low income earners who pay monthly subscriptions.