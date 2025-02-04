Source: Date set for ex-Arda boss Nyabadza fraud trial –Newsday Zimbabwe

Former Agriculture, Rural Development Authority (Arda) board chairman Basil Nyabadza

HARARE, Feb 4 (NewsDay Live) – Magistrate Tilda Mazhande has set February 13 as the trial date for former Agriculture, Rural Development Authority (Arda) board chairman Basil Nyabadza on a US$1 362 000 fraud case.

Nyabadza, who is being represented by Tazorora Musarurwa, allegedly defrauded former Zanu PF legislator Blessed Runesu Geza in a land deal.

The State alleges that on October 29, 2020, Geza bought a piece of land from Nyabadza measuring 42 3504 hectares for US$1 362 000.

Chirenje said Geza was granted sole authority to subdivide, develop, and sell the land.

When the agreement of sale was done, Nyabadza allegedly misrepresented to Geza that the land in question had title deeds which he would avail in a month’s time, but failed to deliver.

Chirenje told the court that while Geza was in the process of obtaining subdivision permits for the land from the Department of Physical Planning in Mashonaland West province, he discovered that Nyabadza had sold the same land to Velda Estates.

The court heard that Geza engaged Nyabadza hoping for an amicable solution, only to discover that the agreement of sale had already been cancelled without consent.

The matter was reported to the police, leading Nyabadza being summoned to the courts.