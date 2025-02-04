Source: Protect wetlands: ActionAid Zimbabwe -Newsday Zimbabwe

According to ActionAid Zimbabwe, unauthorised activities have compromised the functionality of wetlands, leaving communities vulnerable to climate change.

A LOCAL non-governmental organisation, ActionAid Zimbabwe, has called on the government to enforce laws which protect and preserve the country’s wetlands.

In a statement yesterday, ActionAid said the plea comes as Zimbabwe prepares to host the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in Victoria Falls in July this year.

The conference will be held from July 23 to 31 in Victoria Falls under the theme, Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future.

It highlights the urgent need to safeguard these critical ecosystems, which are disappearing at an alarming rate.

“The theme for this year, Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future, underscores the urgent need to safeguard these critical ecosystems, which are disappearing at a rate three times faster than forests.

“This alarming loss poses significant challenges, particularly for vulnerable communities, as they grapple with the intensifying effects of climate change.

“For example, wetlands, which play a crucial role in water management, flood mitigation and biodiversity support, are struggling to function effectively due to unauthorised activities, leaving communities vulnerable.”

ActionAid commended the government for establishing comprehensive laws, regulations and policies to protect and preserve wetlands, emphasising the need for effective enforcement of the policies.

“Zimbabwe has been a party to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands since May 2013 and has demonstrated its commitment to wetland conservation through key legislative measures, including the 2006 Environmental Management Act, the 2007 Environmental Assessment and Ecosystem Protection Regulations and the 2022 National Wetland Policy and Wetland Management Guidelines.

“These frameworks align with section 73 of the 2013 National Constitution, which emphasises the importance of environmental protection and are also consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” the organisation said.

It said the government should strengthen law enforcement and policies aimed at protecting and preserving wetlands in both rural and urban areas, address illegal settlements on wetlands and provide alternative areas for displaced people.

It further said the government should empower relevant agencies mandated to preserve wetlands, such as the Environmental Management Agency.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association has called on stakeholders involved in wetlands management to collaborate effectively, overcoming institutional challenges and conflicts that may hinder conservation efforts.

“Wetlands are vital for people and nature. Wetlands provide water filtration, flood control and biodiversity support. Let’s protect these ecosystems.”