Source: Dates for National Census released | The Herald

Mr Taguma Mahonde

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) which has upped its game towards conducting a pilot project test run for the population and housing census next month has released dates for the 2022 census.

The agency conducted a sensitisation meeting which was attended by various Government departments and other organisations in Chinhoyi on Thursday.

In his remarks, ZimStats Director-General, Taguma Mahonde said the digital and paperless national census has been scheduled for April next year with data expected to be released within six months.

The pilot project will be held on November 18 and 27, 2021.

“We are carrying out a pilot census to test our system next month. We will go into the field and back to the drawing board until it is perfected so that we test our logistical and general preparedness to conduct the enumeration using the new method during the census scheduled for 21-30 April, 2022,” he said.