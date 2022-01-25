DDF dismiss rumours of Karanda Bridge collapsing as false 

Source: DDF dismiss rumours of Karanda Bridge collapsing as false | The Herald

DDF dismiss rumours of Karanda Bridge collapsing as false
Karanda Bridge

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

The District Development Fund (DDF) in Mashonaland Central has dismissed rumours of Karanda Bridge collapsing as unfounded and malicious.

The bridge was constructed by DDF.

DDF provincial coordinator Ms Molly Shonhiwa said the bridge is intact and people are passing to access Karanda Hospital as usual.

he Bridge which is on Ruya River provides a shorter route to the hospital by 44 kilometres compared to the other two routes of Mt-Darwin-Mudzengerere-Karanda which is 60 kilometres and Mt Darwin-Nhoro-Karanda which is 62 kilometres.

Social media is awash with pictures of a collapsed bridge suspected to be from Matabeleland South claiming that it is Karanda bridge.

