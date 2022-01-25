Source: MCAZ gets nod to construct 140kW solar plant | The Herald

MCAZ wants to construct a solar plant in Harare.

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has issued a licence to the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) to build and operate a 140kW solar power plant in Harare.

In a statement, ZERA said it had received an application from the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) to construct, own, operate and maintain the 140kW solar photovoltaic power plant in Harare for the purposes of generation and supply of electricity for its own consumption but connected to the grid.

MCAZ joins a number of corporates that have installed solar power plants at their headquarters.

The licence application by MCAZ was done in terms of the provisions of Sections 46 of the Electricity Act (Chapter 13:19).

“In terms of section 46(6) of the Electricity Act (Chapter13:19), Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe hereby publishes a copy of the generation licence number GC0120/2021 serial number 005675, issued by Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory on 6th January 2022 and valid for 25 years. The licence will enable Medicines Control of Zimbabwe to construct, own, operate and maintain 140kW power station which would be located at 106 Baines avenue in Harare metropolitan province,” read the statement.

Recently, three independent power producers have applied to ZERA for licences to establish solar power plants that will add about 100MW to the national grid.

The three include Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited, which seeks to establish a 1MW photovoltaic rooftop power plant at its premises in Harare; Lumigar Solar (Private) Limited that seeks to construct a 65MW plant at Cactus Hill Farm in Chegutu; and Zhenje Solar Park (Private) Limited that intends to construct a 33MW solar power plant at Makokoro in Seke District.

Econet Wireless also commissioned a 466kW solar power plant at its Willowvale industrial complex in the capital, the largest commercial and industrial carport and roof mount installation of its kind to be deployed in the country, signalling easement of the country’s energy challenges.

Zimbabwe could make huge savings on energy import costs, achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on energy and contribute towards Vision 2030. Econet is now saving between 10 percent and 15 percent of its traditional electricity consumption by adopting the use of the grid-connected solar system with panels installed on rooftops and car parks of its premises.