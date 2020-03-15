Source: Dead bodies recovered at VP’s farm – The Standard

By Rex Mphisa

TWO bodies of a man and woman have been recovered at a farm owned by Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, about 60km from Beitbridge border town.

Police said the bodies were of lovers that were involved in a love triangle.

A source who attended the scene said the woman is suspected to have double-crossed her lover with another man who had promised to take her to sungura artiste Alick Macheso’s show.

Macheso performed in Beitbridge on March 6.

“Her live-in-lover, who was a guard at Mohadi’s farm, intercepted messages about the proposed trip and kept quiet,” said the source.

“When the woman requested money ostensibly to go and order trinkets from Musina in South Africa, he asked her to join him in their room where he locked the door and killed her before shooting himself.”

Police recovered the deceased lovers’ bodies at the bloody scene.

The man, who must have blown his head by firing under his chin, was still holding on to his murder-suicide weapon when their remains were recovered.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying it was part of a worrying trend of people dying in crimes of passion.

“We have previously issued a statement on those deaths,” he said.

“In Beitbridge [at Mohadi’s farm] it was a tragic end of a love triangle dispute.

“In the last eight days there were several deaths, including two men who fatally clashed over a woman in Manicaland.”

Nyathi said the alleged murderer was arrested when he returned to roast maize at the murder scene the following day and found detectives waiting.

Police said during the same week, a man in Lusulu, Binga, hacked to death five people including a baby.

The suspected murderer has since been identified as Christopher Gotore.

He allegedly killed Admire Nyangarai, whose age was not given, his wife Bibeat Munsaka (23) and the couple’s one-year-old baby Loice Compassion Nyangarai, who was axed while on her mother’s back.