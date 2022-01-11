Source: Deceased’s brother seeks justice 18 years on – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

A CHEGUTU man has accused police of failing to investigate the alleged fraudulent release of suspects who killed his brother for alleged maize theft in 2003.

Shingirai Dendera yesterday told NewsDay that 18 years on, the suspects, who allegedly killed his brother Tambudzai Dendera at a farm in Mandalay Park on allegations of stealing maize, were walking scot-free after they were released before the close of the State case.

He said he had lodged complaints with the police, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), but is yet to be updated on the progress of the investigations.