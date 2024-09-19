Source: Declare Democracy Day: Lawyer –Newsday Zimbabwe

UNITED Kingdom-based politician and lawyer Pardon Tapfumaneyi has called on authorities to declare Democracy Day to return the country to constitutionalism.

UNITED Kingdom-based politician and lawyer Pardon Tapfumaneyi has called on authorities to declare Democracy Day to return the country to constitutionalism.

Tapfumaneyi made the comments after President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday launched the Munhumutapa Day to coincide with his birthday.

On Sunday, the world was celebrating the International Democracy Day.

In an interview with NewsDay, Tapfumaneyi said a dedicated democracy day could serve as a catalyst for national progress, enhancing transparency and ensuring the protection of citizens’ fundamental rights.

“A stable and transparent democracy is the bedrock of development. By commemorating Democracy Day, Zimbabwe could unlock its full potential, ensuring that human rights are protected and development is fostered through democratic governance,” Tapfumaneyi stated.

“Democracy Day is essential and we need it across Africa as a recognised day. Governments should promote this day in schools and institutions, ensuring that democracy is celebrated at every level.

“In Africa, we face unique challenges with our democracy, both internally and externally. But a strong democratic system empowers the people, strengthens electoral processes and ensures free and fair elections.”

Tapfumaneyi stressed the need for active citizen participation in governance matters.

“A healthy democracy depends on the active participation of citizens. We need to talk about the separation of powers where government and politics are distinct and the Judiciary is independent. Every citizen should be accountable to the law,” he said.

In his Democracy Day message, United Nations secretary-general António Guterres underscored the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in governance.

But he warned of the dangers AI can pose to democracy, including the spread of disinformation and hate speech.

“AI has the potential to promote and enhance public participation, equality and security. It can enrich civic spaces, boost education on democratic processes and ensure that decision-makers are held accountable,” Guterres said.

“However, the governance of AI at all levels, including internationally, is critical to prevent the potential harm it could cause to democracy.”