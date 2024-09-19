Source: SuperSport starlet headlines Young Warriors’ Cosafa squad –Newsday Zimbabwe

Supersport United new signings Zimbabwean striker, Nokutenda Mangezi (left) and Chad international defender, Eric Mbangossoum

SUPERSPORT United’s new acquisition Nokutenda Mangezi is one of the several foreign-based stars that have been included in the national Under-20 squad to participate at the Cosafa Championships in Mozambique later this month.

A provisional squad of 29 players was announced by Zifa yesterday for the regional tournament which also serves as a zonal qualifier for the Caf 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Mangezi headlines the list of the strong-looking squad laced with a foreign flavour as five of the stars selected ply their trade outside the country.

The 19-year old Mangezi signed a one-year deal with SuperSport last week from Real Betis Academy and was thrust into the team’s premier league clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday evening, where he partnered compatriot Terrence Dzvukamanja upfront.

He played the whole match, but could not help his team, as they fell 2-0 in the Tshwane derby.

The teenage prodigy made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean in two years to move to the South African top flight league.

Other foreign-based players in the squad are Kurainashe Musanhi who plays for Crystal Palace development side, Kennedy Mupomba of Chelmsford City in England, Mafios Chiweta of Ajax Hotspurs and Tanaka Cherera of Bury FC.

The biggest omission from the squad is that of Colbert Chimedza Jnr, who plays for Porto FC development side.

Caps United midfielder Kingsley Mureremba leads a strong local contingent, with most players on the list playing regular football for their premier league sides.

They include Allan Chapinduka of TelOne, Green Fuel’s Denzel Mapuwa, Prince Ndlovu of Highlanders and Enock Moyo from Bikita Minerals.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, with four players in the squad, are the most represented team.

Zimbabwe, returning to the championships after a two-year absence, are bidding for their sixth title.

They are in Group A of the tournament that will run from September 26 to October 3.

The group has hosts Mozambique, Botswana and Eswatini, a tough assignment against strong teams from the region.

The top side in each pool advances to the semi-finals along with the best placed runners-up from across the three groups.

Two finalists advance to the Caf Africa Cup of Nations finals next year.

Young Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds), Michael Kubvedzi (ZPC Kariba), Tatenda Chikowero (Ngezi Platinum)

Defenders: Allan Karakadzai (Simba Bhora), Alla Chapinduka (TelOne FC), Hebert Dick Jr (Arenel Movers), Blessed Mashonganyika (Ngezi Platinum), Kurainashe Musanhi (Crystal Palace), Mvelo Khoza (Highlanders)

Midfielders: Kennedy Mupomba (Chelmsford City FC), Alvin Antonio (Green Fuel), Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel), Prince Ndlovu (Highlanders), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Morris Musamba, Enock Moyo (Bikita Minerals), Tanaka Munemo, Nesbert Muzenda (Ngezi Platinum), Sean Mzinde (Harare City), Prince Magondo (Black Rhinos), Mavel Mbedzi (Dynamos), Craig Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Mafios Chiweta (Ajax Hotspurs), Munashe Munenzva (unattached)Forwards: Nokutenda Mangezi (SuperSport United), Nigel Banda (Highlanders), Tanaka Cherera (Bury FC), Messi Gushero (Dulibadzimu FC).