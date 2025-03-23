Source: ‘Defend regional stability, unity’ | The Sunday Mail

President Mnangagwa and African Development Bank president Dr Akinwumi Adesina bid farewell after their meeting at State House in Harare on Thursday, while Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Prof Ncube looks on. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Lincoln Towindo

News Editor

PEOPLE of the Southern African region should be alert to emerging challenges that threaten their hard-won independence and stability, and continue to stand in solidarity against the imposition of illegal sanctions, use of coercive measures, as well as other actions that undermine both their sovereignty and territorial integrity, President Mnangagwa, who is chairperson of the Southern African Development Community SADC), has said.

In his address to mark the commemoration of the Southern Africa Liberation Day, which is celebrated annually on March 23, the President called on the region to intensify efforts to promote peace and dialogue, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where escalating tensions pose a significant threat to regional stability.

“As we commemorate this annual event, we deeply reflect on where we stand in the context of our historical struggles, whose aim was to give full ownership of the means of production in our economies and, consequently, to be masters of our own destiny, as well as to restore our dignity,” said President Mnangagwa.

“I urge us all, as independent peoples of SADC, to remain vigilant and be alert to the emerging challenges that threaten our hard-won independence and the general stability in our region.

“We must continue to stand in solidarity against the imposition of illegal sanctions, use of coercive measures and/or any other actions that undermine our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Continued instability in the eastern DRC, he said, goes against the vision of SADC’s founding fathers and threatens the objectives outlined in the bloc’s founding statutes.

“SADC remains a relatively calm and peaceful region,” he said.

“For this, we are proud. However, I reiterate our call for lasting peace in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The situation in eastern DRC undermines the aspirations bequeathed to us by our founding fathers and outlined in the SADC Constitutive Act and Vision 2050.

“The time to ‘silence the guns’, de-escalate tensions and hostilities as well as to engage in dialogue to secure mediated outcomes for long-lasting peace in DRC is now.”

He also urged SADC to remain steadfast in defending its sovereignty, condemning illegal sanctions and coercive measures that seek to undermine the independence and territorial integrity of member states.

While the region remains largely peaceful, the President stressed the urgent need to address climate change-induced disasters.

“Over the years, our region has been greatly affected by recurring climate change-induced disasters, leading to far-reaching consequences for our people, economies and environment.

“The extreme weather patterns have resulted in frequent and severe droughts, threatening food security and livelihoods across our region.

“It is our collective responsibility to take decisive action to mitigate and manage the effects of these natural disasters.

“To this end, the need to enhance our early warning capabilities, build resilience and adaptation capacities, leveraging on the deployment of science, technology and innovation, cannot be overemphasised.”

He also called on SADC citizens to unite in protecting the bloc’s rich liberation heritage.

“I wish to take this opportunity to galvanise all SADC citizens to unite for the collective good of the present and future generations,” he said.

“I appeal to every one of us, no matter where we are, to remain vigilant in safeguarding our rich liberation heritage, collective sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The modern, industrialised and integrated SADC ‘we all want’ shall be realised through hard-honest work, focus, commitment, unity of purpose and collective determination.

“None but us the SADC citizens will build and transform our region.”

President Mnangagwa reaffirmed the bloc’s unwavering support for the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, which remains under Moroccan control, saying Africa cannot claim full liberation until Western Sahara is free and independent.

Southern Africa Liberation Day commemorates the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, liberation movements and the people of the region in the struggle for independence from colonial rule and apartheid.

The day pays homage to the heroes and heroines who fought for sovereignty, democracy and self-determination across Southern Africa, including countries like Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Mozambique and others that waged armed struggles against colonial and minority rule.

The date is linked to the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale (1987-1988) in Angola, which was a turning point in the fight against apartheid.

The battle saw the Angolan government forces, supported by Cuban troops and regional liberation movements, successfully resist incursions by South African Defence Forces (SADF).

This victory significantly contributed to the collapse of apartheid in South Africa and the independence of Namibia in 1990.