War vets fund to provide long-term support: Dr Tungwarara

The three-bedroom house that was handed over to a war veteran under the Presidential War Veterans Fund’s housing initiative

Kuda Bwititi and Blessings Chidhakwa

THE Presidential War Veterans Fund will ultimately provide long-term economic and social support for Zimbabwe’s war veterans, Special Presidential Investment Adviser to the United Arab Emirates Dr Paul Tungwarara has said.

Currently, the fund is delivering housing, interest-free loans, boreholes and other benefits to veterans of the liberation struggle.

Yesterday, a Murewa-based war veteran, Cde Murambiwa Mujuru, received a fully furnished three-bedroom house as part of the fund’s housing initiative.

War veterans from the province who attended the event also received 500 bicycles, 1 000 food hampers and cash handouts of US$120 each.

Speaking at the event, Dr Tungwarara reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises to war veterans, saying the initiatives would continue to expand.

“We respect all our war veterans. The projects that we are undertaking for them will continue to be increased,” he said.

“We started with the War Veterans Revolving Fund.

“Here in Mashonaland East, we donated some of the money, but it was not enough.

“So, we have come back with the remainder to make sure that more veterans benefit. The President is a man of action.

“He understood the war veterans’ concerns.

“We had cases where war veterans would struggle to get water.

“The borehole scheme will see war veterans getting boreholes at their homes.

“In the old dispensation, a lot was promised to the war veterans, but not much was delivered.”

He also revealed that a new scheme targeting children of war veterans will be unveiled soon.

ZANU PF Secretary for War Veterans, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees Cde Douglas Mahiya expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for his unwavering commitment to the welfare of liberation fighters.

“We are grateful to President Mnangagwa because he has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the war veterans,” said Cde Mahiya.

“We now have the War Veterans League as an organ of the party, all because of the wisdom of President Mnangagwa.

“This is why we support the call for him to continue for a few more years.”

The ZANU PF War Veterans League, Cde Mahiya said, has created the War Veterans Family Wealth Trust aimed at acquiring properties and generating income for war veterans, with an ambitious goal of reaching US$1 billion in value.

“From the kitty, war veterans will also be able to acquire loans,” he added.

“As part of the trust, we have already acquired 270 hectares of land in Jumbo, Mazowe.

“Here in Mashonaland East, we are also going to acquire properties.

“From these title deeds, we will be able to borrow from banks.

“This is a long-term programme to improve the welfare of war veterans.

“Even widows of war veterans and children of war veterans can be part of these trusts.

“It is a voluntary programme that will include many projects, and our ambition is to get its value to US$1 billion.”

Cde Mahiya, who operated in Murewa during the liberation struggle, said the ZANU PF War Veterans League is superior to the Zimbabwe National Liberations War Veterans Association.

In his remarks, ZANU PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Cde Daniel Garwe said: “We value all our comrades who fought during the liberation struggle.

“These war veterans are brave cadres who liberated the country through courage and sacrifice.

“They are also the cadres who are supporting us when we say President Mnangagwa will be there until 2030.

“Whether you like it or not, Zimbabwe is going to be prosperous in 2030.

“We must deposit all our loyalty to the President. However, we also respect other leaders in the party.”