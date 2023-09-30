Source: Delays in issuance of mining certificates worrying: Miners -Newsday Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) has bemoaned the delays in the issuance of mining certificates saying it triggers unwarranted disputes emanating from double pegging of claims.

ZMF President Henrietta Rushwaya on Thursday met the newly appointed Mines minister Soda Zhemu in the capital where she aired the miners’ grievances.

“Delays in the issuance of mining certificates have resulted in unwarranted disputes due to double and over-pegging. Some miners are yet to get their certificates dating back to 2017-23. Mashonaland West is the worst affected followed by Mashonaland Central,” said Rushwaya in a statement after the meeting.

She added: “ZMF requested for the minister to send a backup team to help expedite the process, our potential miners are now treated as illegal miners due to his delays. Exclusive Prospecting Orders (EPO)s which are being applied for speculative purposes and now adversely affecting our miners and the minister to consider making our request a priority.The inconsistencies in the rural district councils taxing regimes have grossly impacted our miners. RDC’s need uniformity and need to come with a two tier taxing regime of a one size for all.”

In the meeting, it was also discussed that there is a need for an urgent gemstone policy since the government is losing out on revenue through leakages.