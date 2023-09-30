Source: Motorist ploughs into army recruits, kills one – The Southern Eye

A FEMALE army recruit died on the spot, while 15 others were injured after a motorist ploughed into them while on morning drills along Llewellyn Road in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the name of the deceased will be released soon.

“I confirm that we received a report of a fatal traffic accident that happened around 5am on Tuesday. One army recruit died on the spot, while 15 others were injured along Llewelyn road after they were hit by a Toyota Hilux vehicle that was driving due southwards trying to cross a railway line. They were doing their morning exercise, this was very unfortunate. We will release the name of the deceased tomorrow,’’ Nyathi said.

Nyathi added that some of the injured soldiers were taken to Mpilo and United Bulawayo hospitals for medical attention.