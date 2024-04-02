Source: Delightful acts cap Sunshine City festival –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Sunshine City festival held at the Old Hararians Sports Club faded away on Saturday with delightful performances from artistes across genres.

The two-day festival which coincided with the Easter holiday witnessed artistes such as Winky D, ExQ, Jah Prayzah, Bazooker, Killer T, Bling 4, Master H, among others lighting up the stage with energetic performances.

To the delight of the crowd, surprise performers Van Choga and Enzo Ishall also took to the stage.

When it comes to fashion, young ladies appear to favour attractive clothing that enhances their appeal for occasions like these, such as crop tops, miniskirts and bum shorts.

Vigilance jerseys, which both men and women wore, also made a striking impression.

In contrast to previous events, such as the Castle Lager Braai festival held at the same location last year featuring popular artistes like Winky D, the Sunshine City Festival’s attendance was below expectations despite the amazing performances by artistes.