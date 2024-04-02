Source: Pure Platinum overpower The Students –Newsday Zimbabwe

FC Platinum are looking to retain the league championship which they lost to Ngezi Platinum Stars last season.

HERENTALS . . . . . . . (0)0

FC PLATINUM . . . . . .(0)1

FORMER champions FC Platinum claimed their first away win of the season against Herentals FC since 2019 in a highly physical encounter at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

Brian Banda was the hero after he scored the winning goal early in the second half to give the Zvishavane-based side an important win, Pure Platinum’s third win of the season in four matches.

FC Platinum are looking to retain the league championship which they lost to Ngezi Platinum Stars last season.

Mapeza was, however, not happy with his team’s performance in the first half. “It was a good game of football. If you look at the first half, I think we completely dominated possession, but it didn’t yield anything. We did not produce any shots on target,” he said.

“Second half, I spoke to the guys and said look, we have five guys who are attacking and for 45 minutes, no shot on target, so what are the objectives as strikers and wingers. We started well in the second half and managed to get a goal in the first five minutes. At the end of the day, it’s our second game in five days, so it’s credit to the boys,” Mapeza added.

FC Platinum dominated the first half in terms of ball possession, but did not do much to trouble the hosts’ defence as well as goalkeeper Nevermind Antonio.

Herentals were comfortable playing counter-attacking football and always looked dangerous each time they went forward, although there was nothing to write home about in the first half with the two teams going to the break on a stalemate.

The visitors looked a rejuvenated lot after the breather and were rewarded after some good work on the left flank which resulted in Banda blasting home a loose ball after some poor defending by the Herentals defence.

Herentals, who are still looking for their first win of the season, pushed forward for an equaliser, but it was FC Platinum who came the closest to scoring, with Panashe Mutimbanyoka blazing the ball over on the hour mark after an FC Platinum counter attack.

Herentals had chances from Godfrey Mukambi and Clemence Zimondi late in the game, but failed to snatch a point.

Coach Paul Benza expressed satisfaction at the team’s performance, despite the defeat. “The match was balanced in the first half, but we then conceded in the first six minutes of the second half and we lost the match. But overall, I am happy with the youngsters because they gave a good show,” he said.