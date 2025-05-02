Source: Demand-led sanitation programme brings hope to Dzvete community -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Dzvete community in ward 10 in Goromonzi is just 20% away from winning the battle against diarrhoea, thanks to environmental health technician Raymond Viano’s demand-led sanitation programme.

Located 75km east of Harare, the area’s Bosha Clinic had been inundated with diarrhoea cases due to lack of sanitation infrastructure.

In 2017, the ward recorded 489 cases, increasing to 503 in 2018 and slightly going down to 501 the following year.

However, Viano’s initiative has drastically improved the situation.

“Since 2020, Bosha Clinic experienced high cases of diarrhoea due to widespread water shortage, poor sanitation infrastructure, poor hygiene practices and contaminated water sources,” Viano told NewsDay.

“Access to safe water and sanitation was a major issue in ward 10. Access to adequate improved sanitation lagged significantly at 58% in 2020.

“There were 1 742 households and a population of 8 404 that shared 24 boreholes, translating to 57% and another 17% shared the 295 deep wells.”

He added: “In 2020, at least 42% of households did not have any type of toilet facility, leading to the birth of the Dzvete Ward Health Fund in 2022. This was initiated in order to address the community’s health challenges.”

The community-driven project aims to attain an open defecation-free status through the construction of new toilets, rehabilitation of existing ones.

“The aim is to reduce the burden of diarrhoeal diseases in ward 10. We aim to attain an open defecation-free ward 10 through the construction of new toilets and the rehabilitation of existing ones,” Viano added.

“We seek to increase access to clean water by protecting existing deep wells, drilling new boreholes with a strong focus on solar power and promoting hygiene through the construction of cement pot racks.”

The Dzvete Ward Health Fund has recorded considerable success, with 216 Blair ventilated improved pit latrines completed, 420 cement pot racks constructed and 60 deep wells constructed and rehabilitated.

Additionally, 38 upgradable Blair ventilated pit latrines have been upgraded to Blair ventilated improved pit latrines and 70 health clubs have been formed with a membership of between 550 and 750 community members subscribing to the initiatives.

“To date, 15 villages, which attained open defecation-free status, are awaiting certification. The community-driven project aims to attain an open defecation-free status by year 2026,” Viano added.

“Forty-five households fenced 200 metres security mesh wire (1,5 metres height, standard gauge), 520 handwashing facilities installed to promote hand hygiene, 60 houses constructed and 10 flush toilets constructed.”

Dzvete ward 10 headman and patron for the Ward Health Fund, Edmore Mungoni, praised Viano’s efforts.

“This man works tirelessly to eradicate the health scare threatening our community’s existence. To sustain this progress, we must remain united and continue working together,” Mungoni said.

“Let’s tap into his expertise and collectively strive to create a healthy community that will be a rich inheritance for future generations.”