Rhino conservation takes centre stage

A WILDLIFE leadership programme focused on rhino conservation is set for launch in May, aiming to equip local conservationists with the skills and mentorship needed to protect these endangered species.

The programme, titled Rising Wildlife Leaders: Careers, will provide individualised training, peer learning opportunities and professional guidance to bolster the leadership of conservationists over the next three years.

The International Rhino Foundation (IRF) and the Wildlife Conservation Network (WCN) have partnered to support six individuals from Indonesia, Kenya, Namibia and Zimbabwe, who are working to safeguard Javan, black, white and Sumatran rhinos.

The participants include Dedi Riyanto from Indonesia, Deoclearancia Lorna Dax from Namibia, Diana Marewangepo and Donald Misheck from Zimbabwe, Ilham Ananda from Indonesia and Kenyan Kenneth Ayiego.

According to IRF and WCN, the individuals are working tirelessly to protect their respective rhino species and this programme will help them to sharpen their skills and enhance their decision-making abilities.

With fewer than 28 000 rhinos remaining in the wild, the programme aims to secure the future of the rhino by investing in local expertise and ensuring conservation leadership remains rooted in the regions where it is needed most.

IRF and WCN said the programme sought to protect the endangered species and ensure a sustainable future where rhinos thrive in the wild.