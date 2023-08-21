DeMbare in statement win

EYES ON THE PRIZE . . . Dynamos defender Kevin Moyo (left) is engaged in a tussle for possession with Sheasham’s Liberty Masveure during yesterday’s game at Bata. Picture by Libertino

Tadious Manyepo in GWERU

Sheasham. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

DYNAMOS found a way to recover from their in-house turbulence when posting this impressive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League victory at Bata yesterday.

The Harare giants endured a less glamorous week in the run-up to yesterday’s match which also left a divided executive committee following a nasty stand-off between vice-chairman Vincent Chawonza and the suspended trio of coach Herbert Maruwa, manager Richard Chihoro and second assistant coach Murape Murape.

Assistant coach Genesis Mangombe has been thrust into interim charge of DeMbare and yesterday he cheered the spirits in their camp with a well-executed game plan that took the stuffing out of Sheasham.

It was Mangombe’s first league game in charge of Dynamos and the second of his caretaker reign.

A goal in each half by Jayden Bakare and Eli Ilunga carried the day for Dynamos who regained fourth place on the log after taking their tally to 32.

They are still nine points behind leaders Highlanders after the latter posted a victory of their own against bottom-placed Black Rhinos at Barbourfields yesterday.

“I am pleased with the win and you know it’s always been difficult playing away from home,” Mangombe said.

“I am happy that my boys responded very well (to this difficult pitch). They did so well, executing the basics that we have been practicing during the whole week.

“I am happy also that we managed to create a lot of chances and at the end of the day, we managed to score twice which is a positive for us.

“I think we will identify some of the things as we progress. You could see that we are trying to move the ball fast, to have all the players get involved so that we can play as a unit.

“I think my boys did very well. I am really happy.’’ He said.

There were so many plots and sub-plots as DeMbare trooped into this uneven Bata stadium pitch which they had to effectively contend with.

The Sheasham defence had never been breached since they started hosting their opponents at the Gweru facility with Highlanders, Herentals and Ngezi Platinum Stars among the list of visitors who couldn’t find a way past them.

Sheasham were also looking to exact some revenge on Dynamos for the 4-0 mauling they suffered in the reverse fixture at the National Sports Stadium.

After Chawonza publicly declared that Dynamos no longer wanted anything to do with Maruwa because of under-performing, it meant the team had to win to stay within sight of trailblazing Bosso.

Of course they still remain nine points behind Highlanders as the Bulawayo giants made it 19 without loss yesterday.

So in reality, Mangombe was under pressure to deliver the maximum points and at least calm the nerves of the big DeMbare community.

After all, this is the man who the court of public opinion is finger-pointing for backbiting Maruwa into trouble with Chawonza.

The former Yadah Stars coach couldn’t afford to slip against the newcomers even when the odds were pointing to a draw.

He showed his tactical masterpiece against a team that has vastly improved since that forgettable Match-Day 2 when the conceded two own goals in that 4-0 defeat by Dynamos.

In yesterday’s game the Glamour Boys created so many chances and showed they were in the game to play right from the time referee Lawrence Zimondi, who had a good outing, signaled for kick-off.

Elton Chikona, Keith Madera and Bakare all came close to opening the scoresheet but they were not that sharp in their execution.

With the clock past the hour mark, Dynamos momentarily looked frustrated probably due to the number of chances they were fluffing.

But with Sheasham always second best in every inch of action, the Glamour Boys looked more likely to be the team to find a breakthrough. And it arrived seven minutes before the break with Bakare turning in a precise cross by Chikona.

The lanky forward had apparently disappeared from the radar since he scored his first goal in Dynamos colours on April 30 against CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium.

But he played with so much confidence yesterday, with good runs with and without the ball and he thoroughly deserved to finish the game on the victorious side.

After breaking the ice, Dynamos continued to boss both the ball and territory, pushing to cushion their advantage.

Sheasham were, however, absorbing everything they were throwing at them and the Construction Boys had their moments to draw level with man-of-the-moment Liberty Masveure coming close.

Mangombe replaced Bakare with Ilunga with 18 minutes on the clock and the Congolese forward needed just six minutes to double DeMbare’s advantage and effectively seal the much-needed victory.

With 20 points to their name, Sheasham are still swimming in the red zone and coach Lizwe Sweswe was a disappointed man afterwards though he felt his charges gave it their best shot.

Teams:

Sheasham: Liberty Chirava, Physically Madhazi (Tanaka Chidhobha 71st min), Nigel Mpinduki, Kudakwashe Musharu (Michael Busavangani 89th min), William Stima, Collin Kwaramba, David Mangesi, Roy Useni, Thubelihle Jubane Tinaye Tsimba 90th min), Liberty Masveure, Hilary Bakacheza

Dynamos:

Prince Tafiremutsa, Donald Mudadi (Arthur Musician 72nd min), Kevin Moyo, Kevin Moyo, Brendon Mpofu, Frank Makarati, Junior Makunike, Emmanuel Jalai, Elton Chikona, Jayden Bakare (Eli Ilunga 72nd min), Keith Madera (Emmanuel Paga 56th min), Tanaka Shandirwa (Shadreck Nyahwa 82nd min).