Chissano attends Catholic mass 

Former Mozambique President Joaquim Chissano (left), who is in the country to observe the harmonised elections which will be held on Wednesday, receives the Holy Communion from the Vicar-General of the Archdiocese of Harare, Father Kennedy Muguti, during a church service held at Roman Catholic Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Harare yesterday. – Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

FORMER Mozambique President Joaquim Chissano, who is in the country to observe the harmonised elections to be held on Wednesday in his capacity as the High-level Facilitator for Zimbabwe’s Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Programme, yesterday attended a Roman Catholic Church mass in Harare.

President Mnangagwa is on record emphasising the important role played by the Church in nation building, and calling for peace to prevail before, during and after the elections.

Speaking during the mass attended by hundreds of congregants, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Harare, Father Kennedy Muguti, said peaceful elections were important for the country’s stability and development.

“We are on the eve of the harmonised elections as a country. Let us pray through the intercession of our mother, Queen of Peace, so that we may have a peaceful election. She is not standing at a distance in heaven; she accompanies us, intercedes for us so that where she is, we will also be there at the end of our earthly lives.”

“We are reminded today, dear friends, that our destiny is beyond the grave,” said Fr Muguti.

During one of his most recent visits to Zimbabwe, President Chissano said transparent and credible elections would go a long way in helping the resolution of the country’s arrears and debt.

He said international financiers’ confidence in the country would also grow, thereby aiding Zimbabwe’s development trajectory.