Source: DeMbare players end strike -Newsday Zimbabwe

Players said they are owed around US$500 each, while others also claim they are still owed signing-on fees, an assertion that Maunganidze denied.

DYNAMOS players returned to training yesterday after absconding sessions on Wednesday and Thursday pressing for outstanding winning bonuses.

Their Chibuku Super Cup semifinal clash against Manica Diamonds tomorrow had been in jeopardy until yesterday as players agreed to return to training after a meeting with the club’s leadership.

The problems had been exacerbated by the suspension of Tanaka Shandirwa, which was reversed yesterday to pave the way for the team to resume preparations.

The problems that affected the team this week stem from mistrust as players expressed doubts that they would get their dues once the season lapses.

The team executive has since promised to pay the players their winning bonuses when the season concludes.

Players who spoke to NewsDay Sport on Thursday had said that they would not budge until they are given their outstanding allowances, which also include winning bonuses.

Even an address by club chairperson Moses Maunganidze, who tried to persuade the players to return to training “while their issue is being looked into” failed to yield anything on Thursday.

“They are saying they will pay us all the bonuses at once at the end of the season, but we are not comfortable with that arrangement,” a senior player said.

“We know they will renege on this promise. We know the beast that we are dealing with. We have some players whose contracts are ending at the end of the season, and once they are out of the picture, they will not get their monies.

“The club has used this trick before and there are some former players who have been owed for years, so we can’t fall to the same trap.”

Maunganidze confirmed that they owe players their bonuses, but said there is an agreement in place to settle it.

“Yes, we owe the players winning bonuses for about five games,” he said.

“However, the agreement was to pay them once-off at the end of the season. If you still remember, we paid them winning bonuses for the first half of the season in June-July as a once-off payment.

“Then we agreed with them to do the same for the second half of the season at the end of the term. We are shocked to see them staging a sit-in for a matter that we thought had been addressed.”

Dynamos are the defending champions of the Cup and with the Harare giants out of the race for the league title, the tournament is their only route to some silverware this term.

Success in the Chibuku Super Cup will mean a quick return to the Caf Confederations Cup for Dynamos after a disappointing first round exit from the continent’s second tier club tournament this year.

The other semifinal will see last season’s finalist Ngezi Platinum Stars taking on Simba Bhora at Baobab Stadium today.