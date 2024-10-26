Source: Scott dangles US$10K carrot to each player –Newsday Zimbabwe

Sakupwanya paid each of the 19 players and 11 technical staff US$1 500 after their 5-1 win over DZ Royals midweek.

SCOTTLAND FC president Pedzisayi “Scott” Sakupwanya has dangled a US$10 000 carrot for each player if the team wins promotion to the Premier Soccer League.

The team currently sits second on the Northern Region Division One Soccer League table, just a point behind title rivals MWOS FC, with three matches to go before the curtains come down at the end of the season.

Scottland are also banking on the decision of the abandoned match against Karoi United, where if precedence is followed, the match will be awarded to Scottland on a 3-0 scoreline.

Next up, they play Harare City, who sat on top of the tree for a considerable period before slipping of the title matrix.

The gold magnate has set the target at a minimum of six goals for the US$1 500 bonus to apply.

“The correct position is that the US$1 500 was on a five-goal winning scoreline like 5-0, 6-1, 7-2 and so forth. The US$200 per goal would only kick in once the five-goal threshold was reached.

“In this case, 5-1 was a four-goal victory that fell short of the US$1 500 bonus pledged.

“However, they got the US$1 500 and that is the 19 players plus 11 technical despite conceding that one goal,” per the club’s social media page.

“There is a strong chance that the race will be decided on goal difference and we need to catch up with MWOS. So for the game against Harare City, I am saying let’s win 6-0 to qualify for the bonus.”

Sakupwanya added that he has big plans for Scottland if they win the NRSL title.

“There is a US$10 000 bonus for every player if Scottland win the title. After that there are bigger plans, including Europe.”