DeMbare wary of ZESCO backlash 

Interim coach Lloyd Chigowe emphasised the need for his team to double their efforts following their 1-0 victory over the Zambian side at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone on Sunday.

DYNAMOS are wary of ZESCO United’s potential strong response in their upcoming return leg of the Caf Confederations Cup preliminary round clash in Ndola, Zambia, this Sunday.

Zimbabwe teams are playing their home matches away from home due to the unavailability of a Caf-certified stadium in the country.

Dynamos’ second leg against ZESCO United is scheduled for the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium and the Glamour Boys, who remained in their base in Gaborone, will make the long trip for the decisive encounter.

“We were never under any pretense that ZESCO are a poor side. They are a strong team and have been representing Zambia in continental competitions, the Champions League in particular, so we expect no less in Zambia,” Chigowe said.

“So, we will brace ourselves and hope for the best, but football is a practical sport and we will try to apply [ourselves] correctly. It is going to be a tough game, but we are an ambitious side and we are the flagship of Zimbabwean football. We are ambassadors. We must give our best for the flag and the club.”

Midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa headed home the all-important goal from an Issa Sadiki cross from the right in the first half.

Despite the challenges he anticipates in Zambia, Chigowe expressed confidence in his charges.

“It was never going to be an easy game. ZESCO are seasoned continental campaigners,” he added.

“We were prepared for a tough match and we got one. We will prepare for the return match knowing their qualities.”