Source: ZRCS implements drought second trigger activities –Newsday Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since requested US$3 billion from well-wishers in a bid to marshal resources and avert possible starvation.

THE Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) is implementing the second trigger activities following the activation of its Early Action Protocol (EAP) for drought.

Zimbabwe is currently battling the effects of EI Niño-induced drought with millions of people already experiencing acute food shortages.

ZRCS’s second trigger involves cash voucher assistance and supplementary feeding for schoolchildren for three months.

The Early Actions is targeting wards in Binga until September 2024, with subsequent post-distribution monitoring in October.

“The greenlight for the implementation of these activities was received from IFRC [International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies] in June 2024 after an initial go-ahead that had been issued in May was stopped as clarification over some issues was sought. Procurement delays within the ZRCS have resulted in a delay in the implementation of some of the activities as well,” ZRCS said in a statement.

“Early Actions in the five targeted wards in Binga are being implemented until September 2024 with subsequent post-distribution monitoring in October. Lessons learned workshops will be done around the end of October and final reporting completed in November.

“The EAP is targeting 500HH [households] with cash intervention over three months. However, after analysis, it was noted that 3 319HH are eligible as vulnerable HH for cash. Vulnerable households have limited coping capacity to respond to the impacts of food insecurity in the target areas.”

ZRCS said the beneficiaries would include single parents, elderly or child-headed households, people with disabilities and persons who are chronically impoverished and food insecure.

ZRCS also said it was targeting to feed 6 000 learners to reduce absenteeism.

“The target for this action is 11 schools in the five wards,” it said.

Some of the schools also have satellite centres that will be supported through the main learning centres.

“Corn soya blend, supplementary pots and cleaning utensils are being procured and will be distributed to the schools during the school holidays (in August) to ensure that before opening everything will be ready for the activity to start.”