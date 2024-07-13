DeMbare’s 3-day roadshow

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Eddie Chikamhi, Senior Sports Reporter

IN a bid to boost local support ahead of the mammoth clash with old foes Highlanders, Dynamos supporters yesterday begun the first leg of marathon roadshows set for Harare this weekend as they look to put behind them a difficult week, that was saddled with instabilities in the Glamour Boys camp.

The first road show held in collaboration with the Premier Soccer League yesterday was something of a wake-up call as it failed to attract the usual big crowds despite the lure of prizes that were doled out to lucky winners.

The procession passed through the high density suburbs of Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Kambuzuma, Dzivaresekwa and White House.

Dynamos Supporters Association Harare Chapter secretary-general Benevolent Vono yesterday applauded the PSL for organising the road show.

Vono, however, was concerned with the attendance.

“Not much a good turnout, but the message is getting where it is supposed to go.

“As of now, we are doing a roadshow with PSL in Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Dzivaresekwa, Kambuzuma and Whitehouse. Tomorrow (today) we will do another one in Mbare, Highfield, Glen Norah, Glen View, Budiriro and Mufakose.

“On Sunday, we are going to have a roadshow from Highfield, Machipisa into town. Then in town, we will meet at our usual meeting place at ZB and then proceed to the stadium,” he said.

Morale has been low in the DeMbare camp this week and the die-hard supporters are doing their best through the roadshows to cheer up the atmosphere ahead of the game.

As the home team, Dynamos have not provided the best advertisement after their players missed four days of training in the past week.

A row with their management over bonuses and sign on fees exploded into a full-scale strike.

The impasse, which was later resolved, had threatened the biggest fixture on the Zimbabwe club football calendar, which is returning to DeMbare’s traditional home – Rufaro – for the first time since November 2019.

Traditionally, this is a duel that brings the whole city to a standstill.

The current apathy must be a huge cause for concern for football leadership at PSL and Dynamos. At its peak, the Battle of Zimbabwe dominated the discourse at almost every for a during the week preceding the game.

Names of players would be thrown around and the anticipated match-ups between individual players discussed in advance.

Sadly, apart from the ugly disturbances in the DeMbare camp, football enthusiasts in Harare have generally turned a blind eye.

The general decline in standards has somehow contributed to the lack of interest. Dynamos lost the reverse fixture 1-2 in March at Barbourfields.

Some of their most passionate fans like Chris “Romario” Musekiwa are confident they will be able to rise and mete out revenge after putting their house in order.

“It’s good news that Dynamos players are back in training, now they can focus on mental, physical and tactical preparedness ahead of the Battle of Zimbabwe,” said Musekiwa.

“It’s not an ordinary fixture and Dynamos usually come out stronger after such issues. We are confident of victory and its payback time for Bosso after their victory in Bulawayo in the season’s opener.

“Dynamos have a relatively strong squad that is ready for the Bosso challenge. We call upon the Glamour Boys to stay focused to the task at hand, fight for the badge and never lose concentration.

“Let’s defend the royal blue colour, our territory and badge with pride. We are delighted to play Bosso at Rufaro for the first in five years hence we are calling upon multitudes of DeMbare fans to fill up Rufaro and create a carnival atmosphere.”

Two points currently separate the teams on the log standings. Highlanders, who have enjoyed relative tranquillity thanks to their sponsorship with Sakunda Holdings and Better Brands, are sitting on fifth position with 26 points.

Dynamos are just one rung below on 24 points, and should they win tomorrow, the teams will exchange places.

DeMbare’s cross-town rivals CAPS United, who also experienced similar challenges after players boycotted training this week, have a tricky date with Chicken Inn at Luveve tomorrow.

But the most interesting fixture today will feature Manica Diamonds and Simba Bhora at Wadzanayi, in a top four battle.

Fixtures

Today: Bikita Minerals vs Herentals College (Sakubva), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Arenel Movers (Baobab), Simba Bhora v Manica Diamonds (Wadzanayi), Bulawayo Chiefs v GreenFuel (Luveve), Yadah FC v Hwange (Heart Stadium).

Tomorrow: Chicken Inn v CAPS United (Luveve), Chegutu Pirates v FC Platinum (Baobab), TelOne FC v ZPC Kariba (Bata Stadium), Dynamos v Highlanders (Rufaro)