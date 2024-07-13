President to launch Gukurahundi hearings tomorrow 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa

Nqobile Tshili, Bulawayo Bureau

ALL is set for tomorrow’s launch of the Gukurahundi community hearings by President Mnangagwa with traditional leaders having devised a comprehensive, watertight programme to guide the victim-centred reconciliation process.

Today, the National Council of Chiefs is meeting to adopt the recommendations of the 12-member Gukurahundi Steering Committee, which convened yesterday.

National Council of Chiefs President, Chief Mtshane Khumalo, said President Mnangagwa will be briefed on the work that has been ongoing for the past five years as traditional leaders prepared for the community hearings.

“On Sunday we are going to debrief the President on what we have done. But all the programming has been undertaken by the steering committee which includes all the Senators from Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South. It includes all the members of the Chiefs’ Council in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South and chairpersons from Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South,” said Chief Mtshane.

He said all 72 chiefs and their 14-member panels have received thorough training to commence the community hearings.

Chief Mtshane praised the Government for offering substantial support, ensuring the smooth roll out of the programme

“We have received adequate support from the Government. We have received materials that will be used by the rapporteurs as they are the ones who will do most of the documentation. They will be responsible for taking pictures and recording testimonies; what is just remaining is the provision of vehicles. The Government has promised that they will provide transport which will be used during the hearings,” said Chief Mtshane.

“It has also been resolved that chiefs will not withhold the witness testimonies but an archive centre will be established in Bulawayo. We don’t want to keep the information at our home lest we lose it. We want all the information to be secured and stored in Bulawayo and we have identified individuals who will guard it. Government has also agreed to pay for the centre.”