Source: Detectives up for stage-managing break-in -Newsday Zimbabwe

THREE Harare-based detectives appeared in court yesterday charged with stage-managing a break-in at Harare Central Police Station stores office before stealing an undisclosed amount of money kept as exhibits.

Stanley Musekiwa (46), Takaidza Mugwisi (36) and Masimba Stanely Gwasunda (43), all from CID Stores, were facing theft and malicious damage to property charges when they appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The trio was remanded in custody to today for bail application.

Musekiwa is an inspector and is the officer-in-charge CID Stores and Business Harare, while Mugwisi and Gwasunda are his subordinates.

It is the State case that on June 23, 2023, Mugwisi recovered US$40 500 from one Carlington Gengezha, who had been arrested for breaking into and stealing money from a property in Belvedere, Harare.

He surrendered the money to Musekiwa as the officer-in-charge.

Musekiwa handed the money to Gwasunda, an exhibit officer.

Musekiwa and Gwasunda were supposed to put the money in a safe at the CID Homicide Harare for safekeeping.

On August 6, 2023 Mugwisi was deployed on night guard duties at CID offices, including the exhibit room.

On the same date at around 0100 hours, the trio took advantage of darkness following an electrical fault at Harare Central Police Station and stage-managed a break-in before stealing the money.

They later allegedly set the room alight, destroying several exhibits consisting of stoves, a fridge, a bed, clothing, crates of beer, cellphones, television sets, radio sets and gas tanks.