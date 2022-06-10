Source: Devolution funds boost for Chegutu education sector | The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

CHEGUTU Municipality has embarked on the construction of schools in the town using Devolution Funds with the construction of one school already underway.

Council spokesperson, Brian Nkiwane confirmed the development saying the council had also introduced an education levy to complement Devolution Funds.

“We are constructing a school in Phase Four. The construction works include a classroom block, administration and ablution blocks,” he said.

“We have plans to introduce more schools that are affordable to the community.”

Footing for the three blocks was done yesterday following successful siting and excavation works.

The school is expected to address the shortage of cheaper learning facilities in the mining and farming town whose population has been steadily growing.

There are a number of private schools and colleges in the town, whose fees are beyond the reach of many ordinary residents.

Chegutu’s ballooning population has seen the town battling sewer and water services challenges that resulted in the death of some residents due to cholera and other water-borne diseases.

To address the challenges, the council has used Devolution Funds disbursed by Government to install new water and sewer pipes.