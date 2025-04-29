Source: Diamond sector reflects on turbulent year -Newsday Zimbabwe

AS the country joins the rest of the world in commemorating Workers’ Day this week, the Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers’ Union (ZDAMWU) has reflected on a turbulent but triumphant year, highlighting major achievements while acknowledging persistent struggles faced by mine workers.

Workers’ Day is commemorated on May 1 annually.

In an interview yesterday, ZDAMWU secretary-general Justice Chinhema recalled a defining moment on May 1 last year, when a young female union member at Bikita Minerals was threatened at gunpoint.

The attack, allegedly orchestrated by elements within mine management, was a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those fighting for workers’ rights in Zimbabwe.

“Despite the intimidation, the incident galvanised the union, inspiring an even greater commitment to the struggle for dignity and justice in the workplace,” he said.

Chinhema said among its most notable achievements over the past year, ZDAMWU successfully secured admission to the National Employment Council for the Mining Industry.

Out of 28 registered mining unions in Zimbabwe, ZDAMWU became the second union, after the long-established AMWUZ, to join the council.

“This breakthrough not only underscored the union’s growing influence but also demonstrated its strength in organisation and recruitment across the mining sector,” he said.

Chinhema said the union made strides in empowering its members through education, conducting extensive training programmes focusing on gender-based violence, sexual harassment, labour rights, dispute resolution, collective bargaining and trade union ideology.

Through partnerships with institutions like the Zimbabwe Labour Centre, over 50 shop-floor leaders and members successfully obtained diplomas, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to defend their rights and advocate for their colleagues.

In addition to improving worker consciousness, ZDAMWU places strong emphasis on promoting occupational safety and health.

Collaborating with organisations such as the National Social Security Authority and the Centre for Natural Resource Governance, the union conducted awareness campaigns and training sessions, leading to a notable improvement in safe mining practices, particularly in medium-scale mining operations.

“The union acknowledges that significant challenges remain. Mine workers continue to endure hazardous working conditions, with fatalities occurring almost weekly, particularly in small-scale mining operations.

“The issue of low wages also persists, with many workers struggling to meet basic living expenses despite the booming production and soaring value of minerals extracted from Zimbabwean soil,” he said.

Chinhema said the mining sector was facing severe challenges, including widespread retrenchments, harassment and unresolved crises like at Shabanie-Mashava Mines, where workers face eviction and uncertainty.

Lithium and chrome mining have also seen large-scale job losses, while companies like RioZim have collapsed, leaving employees unpaid for over six months, underscoring the urgent need for stronger worker protection systems.

Meanwhile, prominent labour lawyer and president of the Labour Association of Zimbabwe Caleb Mucheche has called on both local and foreign investors to respect labour rights.

He said employers must adhere to the country’s labour laws, including contracts of employment, collective bargaining agreements, statutory instruments and the Constitution.

“The battle lines are marked in the sand. Revolutionaries may die, but the revolution will never be killed,” Mucheche said.