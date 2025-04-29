Source: Zim strengthens economic ties at Iran-Africa conference -Newsday Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Iran Bright Kupemba

ZIMBABWE is participating in the third edition of the Iran-Africa International Economic Conference, which began yesterday in Tehran, Iran.

The conference is a key platform for strengthening economic ties with the Western Asia nation and deepening Zimbabwe’s efforts to expand its global business footprint.

Zimbabwe’s delegation is being led by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga reflecting the importance Harare places on building robust economic partnerships with Tehran.

Speaking to journalists recently, Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Iran Bright Kupemba emphasised the significance of the gathering.

“The focus is mainly on investment, trade, development and exchange of knowledge. It allows Iranian and African businesspeople to exchange notes on business opportunities, markets, and global economic trends. It also gives our businesses a chance to interact directly with Iran’s business community across all key sectors,” Kupemba said.

This year’s conference has placed agriculture, mining and health at the centre of discussions. Zimbabwe views Iran’s resilience as an important lesson, particularly given that Tehran’s success is thriving despite 45 years of sanctions. Kupemba pointed out that Zimbabwe is keen to learn from Iran’s strategies for building a self-reliant economy.

“This conference will also showcase Iran’s achievements in health, agriculture and other sectors. We have already benefited from the previous Iran-Africa conferences, especially in the health delivery system, where Iran’s advances in cancer treatment have opened avenues for potential joint ventures,” he said.

Kupemba also highlighted the progress made on the 17 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

“We have seen good progress, especially in health, where NatPharm is working with Iranian pharmaceutical companies on drug manufacturing and distribution.

“In science and technology, we are collaborating on space technology, while in agriculture, partnerships are being forged around the manufacturing of agricultural equipment,” he said.

Tourism is another area where ties are strengthening.

Zimbabweans can now travel to Iran for up to 15 days without a visa for tourism purposes. This, along with our business and cultural partnerships, shows the broadening of our relations,” he said.

Kupemba said a mid-term review of the Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation is planned to evaluate and accelerate the implementation of these MoUs.

Reflecting on Iran’s resilience, Kupemba said Iran had built a strong, resource-based economy through indigenous innovation and resource mobilisation.

“Zimbabwe is following a similar path and Iran remains a strong model of what determined, home-grown efforts can achieve,” he said.