Source: ‘Diaspora population could boost Zim economy’ – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILAS NKALA

International Organisation for Migration (IOM) chief of mission Mario Lito Malanca yesterday said Zimbabwe’s growing diaspora population could present economic opportunities for the southern African country.

Malanca made the remarks while addressing delegates at a conference organised by the IOM which was held in Victoria Falls to finalise the national migration policy for Zimbabwe.

He said in 2020, there were over 280,6 million international migrants worldwide, most of whom relocated in search of economic opportunities, peace and security.

Of the 280,6 million migrants, he said 48,1% were female, while 74% were economically active persons aged 20 to 64 years. “Over the past two decades, the country has been a source for both regular and irregular migrants to the region and to countries further afield. Zimbabwe has also faced increasing challenges related to irregular migration, mixed migration flows from other countries that either transit through Zimbabwe or are asylum seekers in search of refuge,” Malancha said.

“Zimbabwe’s growing diaspora population also presents opportunities for economic development for Zimbabwe.

“Consequently, well-governed migration brings profound benefits to both ‘receiving’ and ‘sending’ countries. Receiving countries get productive workers who fill key gaps in the labour market and help their demographic profiles.”

Malanca said other benefits of migration included receipt of billions of dollars in remittances from overseas workers.