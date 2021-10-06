Source: Traders given 48 hours to vacate Mbudzi roundabout – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Staff Reporter

Harare City Council yesterday ordered traders with structures at Mbuzi roundabout to pull them down within 48 hours to pave way for the construction of an interchange.

In a statement yesterday, council gave the traders two days to voluntarily pull down their structures and leave the area or else it would deploy bulldozers to “assist” them.

The affected traders will be allocated space by government elsewhere.

Last month, Transport deputy minister Tedious Chinyanga disclosed that Mbudzi roundabout would be turned into an interchange to address traffic congestion challenges in the area.

Mbudzi roundabout is at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza and High Glen roads and is part of the North-South Transport Corridor which links South Africa and Zimbabwe to the region.