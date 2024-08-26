Source: Diaspora woman loses US$58K to friend –Newsday Zimbabwe

It is also alleged that between August 2023 and January 2024, Katumba was entrusted with three vehicles by Chibanda, a Mazda Demio and two Nissan Note.

A HARARE man is facing three counts of embezzlement of funds entrusted to him by his Australian-based friend.

The money sent to the accused, McDonald Katumba (31) of Aspindale Park, was allegedly for the purchase of trucks and residential stands. He was also supposed to hand over cars for his friend Nashile Chibanda who works in Australia.

State prosecutor Chyvonne Nhira, told Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya that in August 2023, Katumba was given US$27 000 by Chibanda to purchase a residential stand but the converted the money to his own use.

Chibanda reportedly instructed Katumba to hand over the vehicles to the CEO of a non-governmental organisation who wanted to buy them and Katumba reportedly became evasive and failed to hand over the vehicles as instructed. On the third count, Katumba is being accused of converting to personal use US$20 000 given to him by Chibanda to purchase two Toyota Toyoace trucks.

The court heard that the trucks were supposed to be used by Zesa Holdings in a contract Chibanda intended to sign.

Katumba allegedly squandered the money and failed to deliver the trucks as per agreement.

The total prejudice is estimated to be US$58 000.