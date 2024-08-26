Source: Unregistered online media houses spark concerns –Newsday Zimbabwe

In a statement, VMCZ said it had noted several media outlets that were operating illegally making it difficult to mediate disputes and uphold standards of professionalism.

THE Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) has expressed concern over the increasing number of complaints against unregistered online media houses operating in the country.

It said lack of transparency surrounding these online media platforms, physical offices and ownership identities has raised eyebrows.

“This opaqueness undermines trust in the media and hinders the enforcement of ethical standards and legal compliance,” the statement read.

According to VMCZ some online media outlets have been using content from media personalities without acknowledging them thereby infringing on their copyrights.

“A recent case involving ZimDaily, which used a photograph without acknowledging the source, has sparked a complaint from media practitioner Emma Zihonye and the Zimbabwe Association of Female Photographers,” the statement read.

The VMCZ reminded media practitioners that copyright infringement is a serious offence under the law.

In a bid to curb problems arising in the media fraternity caused by unregistered online media houses, VMCZ pledged to promote and safeguard ethical journalism in Zimbabwe.

“By registering and operating transparently, media houses can help to maintain the integrity of the profession and uphold the trust of their audience.”