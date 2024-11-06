Source: Diasporas to host homecoming business summit -Newsday Zimbabwe

DIASPORA-BASED Zimbabwean businesspeople will next month converge in Harare for a business summit aimed at exploring business opportunities back home.

The event, dubbed the Zimbabwe Diaspora Homecoming and Celebration Business Summit, is being organised by the Zimbabweans in Diaspora Organisation (ZIDO) and will be held on December 20 at Golden Conifer Conference Centre in Harare.

“This Diaspora Homecoming Dinner provides an invaluable opportunity for diasporans returning home for the holidays to connect, share their experiences of living abroad and exchange notes on how to expand their business portfolios,” said ZIDO chief executive officer Blessed Kapesa.

“The event is more than just a festive gathering, but serves as a strategic platform for exploring investment opportunities and recognising the diaspora’s significant contributions to Zimbabwe’s economy.”

The event, which is held annually, will culminate in the honouring of diasporans who have excelled in different fields and made impactful contributions to the nation’s economic development.

A diverse array of business leaders, dignitaries and industry experts is expected to attend, offering insights into the myriad business opportunities available in Zimbabwe.

“The summit is thoughtfully designed to foster meaningful networking among professionals, business leaders and investors,” Kapesa said.

“Attendees will gain first-hand knowledge about investment opportunities from key authorities, complemented by keynote addresses from industry experts who will provide in-depth analyses of the evolving business landscape.”

The summit, running under the theme Exploring Business Opportunities in Zimbabwe, promises a vibrant blend of business discussions, networking and entertainment, making it a truly memorable occasion.

For many diasporas, the event represents more than just an opportunity to reconnect with friends and family.

It’s a vital link to their homeland and a chance to be part of Zimbabwe’s evolving narrative.

With a focus on collaboration and investment, the summit is set to bridge borders and foster investment opportunities for all Zimbabweans.