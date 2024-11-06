Source: Businessman attempts to defraud ZRP of US$1,6m -Newsday Zimbabwe

A HARARE businessman was yesterday convicted for attempting to defraud the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) of over US$1,6 million.

Harare regional magistrate Clever Tsikwa convicted Preperco Investments director Langton Madara over the scandal involving the supply of printing materials to the law enforcement agency.

Madara was sentenced to 36 months in jail.

However, 18 months were suspended for five years.

According to the State, sometime in 2022, ZRP advertised a tender in a national newspaper for the supply of printing materials to the force.

Madara expressed interest in supplying the materials.

The police then awarded Madara the tender.

In January last year, a contract was signed between the ZRP, represented by Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, and Madara.

The contract had special conditions which specified that ZRP should make an advance payment of 15% of the total cost.

This was to be backed by a bank guarantee for Madara to receive the payment.

The total cost was US$1 684 448 and US$252 667 was to be paid as advance payment.

The court heard that Madara was later asked to supply the bank guarantee so that payment could be processed.

He produced a bank guarantee dated October 2, 2023 from FBC Bank Samora Machel branch, which was stamped and had an FBC letterhead.

However, before payment was made, the ZRP decided to check the authenticity of the bank guarantee.

The bank disowned it after proving that it was doctored.

FBC further highlighted that the letterhead and date stamp on the bank guarantee were fake.

State prosecutor Tendai Tapi further submitted that the letter was submitted with the intention to defraud ZRP.

Tapi led evidence from three witnesses.